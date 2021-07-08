Bishop McDevitt RB Marquese Williams makes ESPN’s national rankings for Class of 2023
Marquese Williams continues to be considered among the best high school football players in the country. The latest accolade for the Bishop McDevitt rising junior running back is his inclusion on the updated ESPN 300 ranking of the top players in the country for the Class of 2023. ESPN ranks Williams 222nd overall and rates him as a four-star prospect. He is the 15th-rated running back in the country by the site for the class.www.pennlive.com
