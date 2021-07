It isn’t easy for prosecutors to balance their need to pursue legitimate investigations, without which rule of law cannot survive, against journalists’ need to develop sources and report news, without which a society cannot be free. But recently, it had become clearer than ever that the Justice Department did not have the balance right. Its rules on when investigators can seize reporters’ records were badly out of whack, resulting in several known instances of prosecutorial abuse — some of which have only emerged recently — and who knows how many unpublicized examples.