Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Everything you need to know about English footie v Italian - and some things you don't

By Matt Roper
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 12 days ago

It's blue versus white, the Three Lions versus the Azzurri, Southgate versus Mancini and It’s Coming Home versus Po Po Po Po.

Here’s our guide to everything you need to know about English vs Italian football... and some things you don’t.

Nicknames

England The Three Lions

Italy Gli Azzurri (The Blues)

Records

England Since their first match in 1872 against Scotland, England have qualified for the World Cup finals 15 times, won it once in 1966 and finished fourth in both 1990 and 2018. The team has qualified 10 times for the Euros, with their best performance until this year a third-place finish in Italy in 1968 and one semi-final on home soil in 1996.

Who do you think will win? Let us know in the comment section

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25rWFz_0arQvKOf00
England captain Harry Kane wheels away in celebration (Image: Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=092vGv_0arQvKOf00
Harry is our talisman (Image: Getty Images)

Italy Since their first match in 1910, Italy have become one of the most successful nations in the history of the World Cup, having won four (1934, 1938, 1982 and 2006). The team was present in 18 out of the 21 tournaments, reaching six finals, a third place and a fourth place. Italy won the 1968 European Championships and appeared in two other finals (2000 and 2012).

Managers...

England Gareth Southgate, 50

A Man Utd supporter as he grew up in Crawley, West Sussex, Gareth was a county champion at triple jump and one of the best 200m sprinters in his district.

At 14 he was diagnosed with Osgood Schlatter’s disease, which involves inflammation of the lower leg bone.

He overcame the difficulties to begin his football career at Crystal Palace aged 18, which he captained to win the First Division championship in 1994.

Follow all the latest Euro 2020 news by signing up to one of the Mirror's newsletters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kywFM_0arQvKOf00
Giorgio Chiellini is an icon of italian football (Image: UEFA via Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X1f4b_0arQvKOf00
The Italian flag (Image: Getty Images/Photononstop RF)

He won the League Cup with both Aston Villa and Middlesbrough, for whom he also played in the 2006 UEFA Cup Final. Southgate made 57 appearances for England, featuring in the 1998 World Cup, and the Euros in 1996 – when he missed the penalty that knocked England out – and 2000.

After his playing career ended in May 2006 at 35, he managed Middlesbrough before taking on the England under-21s and becoming England manager in 2016.

Italy Roberto Mancini, 56

Was pronounced dead due to a blocked windpipe after birth, but came to life after a doctor slapped him on the face.

He grew up in the mountain town of Roccadaspide in south-western Italy, where he served as an altar boy and played in a Catholic football team.

He was snapped up by Bologna aged 13, and made his Serie A debut for the club aged 16 before moving to Sampdoria where he helped the team in the Serie A league title, four Coppa Italia titles and the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

He later won another Cup Winners’ Cup as well as two more Coppa Italia titles for Lazio.

He was capped 35 times for Italy, taking part in Euro 1988 and the 1990 World Cup, achieving semi-final finishes in both tournaments.

Since his playing career ended in 2001 he has managed seven clubs, including Fiorentina, Lazio, Inter Milan and Manchester City.

...& their fashion

England Gareth Southgate has ditched the waistcoat he became famous for during the 2018 World Cup.

He now wears an understated £680 navy suit made by his chosen designer for the tournament, London-based menswear brand Percival, along with a lucky navy polka dot tie with a white pocket square.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f0gXo_0arQvKOf00
Southgate’s and Mancini’s smart outfits (Image: UEFA via Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38EveA_0arQvKOf00
Mancini looking dapper (Image: Getty Images)

Unlike during the last World Cup, Gareth tends to wear his jacket throughout each game.

Italy Perma-tanned Roberto Mancini wears a powder blue-grey Armani blazer typically teamed with a tailored white shirt and navy-blue tie. The blazer comes off as the games start, revealing his 18-carat gold Richard Mille watch, specially designed for the manager.

It features a dedicated dial to track half-time, extra time and overtime.

Captains

England Harry Kane, 27

The Tottenham talisman is regarded as one of the best forwards in world football, and proved his mettle in the Denmark game by equalling Gary Lineker’s record of 10 goals in an international competition.

Italy Giorgio Chiellini, 36

The veteran defender will do almost anything to protect the goal. Nicknamed Gorilla because he celebrates his rare goals by thumping his chest.

Mascots

England Doesn’t have a mascot this year, but at the 2016 Euros had cuddly toy Leo the Lion. The mascot was reportedly given to the player who performed worst at training, and was pictured being carried by John Stones, Chris Smalling and skipper Wayne Rooney.

Italy A Maremmano-Abruzzese sheepdog puppy, designed by the late Carlo Rambaldi. He won an Oscar for the design of movie character ET.

National Anthems

England Has no national anthem of its own so the UK anthem God Save The Queen is traditionally used for international football matches.

Italy The Song of the Italians has been sung for 75 years but was only made Italy’s official national anthem four years ago.

Superstitions

England Harry Kane previously attributed a goal streak at Spurs to ditching his razor, saying: “I haven’t had a shave since my first goal… it’s a superstition I am keeping.”

Kyle Walker wears shin pads he’s had for 14 years. He has spaghetti bolognese the night before a match.

Luke Shaw wears socks adorned with his son’s face, Jack Grealish rolls down his socks so far his shin pads are visible and Dominic Calvert-Lewin never fails to eat a bag of Maltesers before each game.

Italy Its footballers are notoriously superstitious. Ex-manager Giovanni Trapatonni was snapped pouring holy water under the bench during a World Cup match. Mancini dabs spilt wine behind his ear to ward off bad luck.

During a poor run at Man City, he banned players wearing purple.

Players are reportedly forbidden from talking about winning the Euros in case it brings bad luck.

WAGS

England Cheering on the Three Lions from the stands, the England players’ wives and girlfriends include childhood sweethearts, a girl group member and a property mogul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BEYs3_0arQvKOf00
Immobile & Jessica Melena
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IP1iv_0arQvKOf00
Jordan Pickford’s wife Megan Davison, Harry Maguire’s mum Zoe, his fiancee Fern Hawkins and friend Amelia Johnson

This week goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s wife Megan Davison, who met him at high school, shared a video on Instagram of her and fellow WAG, Harry Maguire’s fiancee Fern Hawkins, travelling to Wembley together in a bus decorated with England flags and party balloons.

Others supporting their other halves include Paige Milian, Raheem Sterling’s partner, who has a property business, and Mason Mount’s girlfriend Chloe Willeans-Watts, who is a member of London-based girl group 303.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vx0yJ_0arQvKOf00
Locatelli and Lacovich
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09MsOr_0arQvKOf00
Raheem & Paige (Image: Dave Benett/Getty Images for NBA London)

Italy Among Italian WAGS are Jessica Melena, one half of Italy’s most glamorous couple with Lazio striker Ciro Immobile.

The brunette, who wanted to be a crime scene investigator before meeting Ciro and studied at he University of L’Aquila, often shares videos on her Instagram of her husband ignoring her as he’s too engrossed in playing FIFA.

Others include Costa Rican Thessa Lacovich, who has dated Manuel Locatelli since meeting him in 2017 when she moved to Italy to begin a media studies course.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

372K+
Followers
76K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Manuel Locatelli
Person
Roberto Mancini
Person
Ciro Immobile
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Football#League Cup#Football Clubs#Uefa Cup#Azzurri#Coming Home#The Blues Rrb#First Division#Middlesbrough#Catholic#Bologna#Serie A#Inter Milan#Tottenham#Abruzzese#National Anthems England#Italians#Spurs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Carabao Cup
News Break
Soccer
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
News Break
FIFA
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueShropshire Star

Football rumours: Arsenal face fight for Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli

Meanwhile, the Gunners are reportedly closing in on Ben White and Albert Sambi Lokonga. Arsenal are reportedly willing to pay Sassuolo’s £34million asking price for Italy’s Euro 2020 winner Manuel Locatelli. However, the Sun says the 23-year-old midfielder would prefer to join Juventus while the Telegraph claims Locatelli is keen to play Champions League football next season, which is not in the Gunners’ favour.
Premier LeagueSkySports

Brighton target Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers... Brighton are set to put some of their pending £50m windfall into a move for Celtic star Odsonne Edouard. Manchester United remain strongly linked with a move to sign Declan Rice from West Ham, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may stand in the way of what could have been the original plan.
Worldfourfourtwo.com

Argentina Olympics 2020 men's football squd: Who's going to Tokyo?

Argentina hope to replicate past successes on the Olympic stage this summer, but will have to do so with a squad lacking in the same star power. There are some exciting young prospects aiming to impress in Tokyo, but none of the calibre of Lionel Messi and Carlos Tevez, who have shone before.
SoccerTribal Football

Papin: Pioli right man for AC Milan; he improves players

Former AC Milan striker Jean-Pierre Papin is full of praise for coach Stefano Piolo. Pioli guided the Rossonero to Champions League qualification last season. Papin told Gazzetta dello Sport: "Pioli is the right man for Milan. "He brought them back to the top and raised the level of many elements...
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Spurs eyeing Atalanta's Romero and Gollini

Tottenham Hotspur new managing director Fabio Paratici has already started the process of re-building the squad, and is closing on signing two players that could be key for Spurs. According to Football London, the 'Lilywhites' are in advanced talks to sign the Atalanta duo Cristian Romero and Pierluigi Gollini. Romero's...
Premier Leagueamericanpeoplenews.com

West Ham, Wolves given greater chance of striker signing from Barcelona

Martin Braithwaite is warming to the idea of joining West Ham or Wolves, but has ruled out another Premier League admirer, according to reports. After representing Denmark at Euro 2020, Braithwaite must resolve his future at club level. He was something of a surprise signing for Barcelona in February 2020 and has only managed three goals in 40 La Liga appearances for them. Now, since Barca need to reduce their wage bill, he seems a likely candidate to be sold.
UEFAYardbarker

Juventus secures top Norwegian talent after missing out on Haaland

Juventus has secured the signing of Norwegian teenage star, Elias Solberg after they told him he could become the next big star from his country like Erling Haaland. The Bianconeri is one of the first clubs who spotted Haaland, however, they failed to land the striker at the time and he has now become a global star on the books of Borussia Dortmund.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Every Premier League club's coolest sponsor

Between 2008 and 2011, Swindon Town had the coolest sponsor of all. A certain football magazine by the name of FourFourTwo adorned the Robins’ kits for three spectacular seasons. Naturally, every visiting side might as well have played in green - they were all left seethingly envious of the home side’s kits, after all.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mirror

Who is Bryan Gil? Sevilla winger with similarities to Jack Grealish close to Tottenham transfer

Tottenham failed with a bid to sign Aston Villa star Jack Grealish on the final day of the summer transfer window in 2018, as the two clubs failed to agree a price. Villa rejected a £25million bid for their talisman, who was said to be "disappointed and disillusioned" at the move not materialising in what could prove to be somewhat of a sliding doors moment for the player and the clubs.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mirror

Rafa Benitez's Everton transfer admission and pointed Dominic Calvert-Lewin message

There are no pretences, no illusions. Rafa Benitez is far too experienced and pragmatic for that. His job at Everton is to deliver success...and quickly. Asked if there had been any promises of patience and time to plot a route towards the trophies which will win the fans over, his answer is succinct. “To be fair in modern football that is quite difficult to get,” he says with a shrug.
Premier Leagueamericanpeoplenews.com

PL-best Lacazette stat suggests Frenchman not at fault for Arsenal woes

An altogether surprising statistic, surrounding Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette’s production in front of goal, has come to the fore online on Monday. French hitman Lacazette has of course long represented something of a divisive figure in North London. Whilst many of a Gunners persuasion continue to defend the 30-year-old’s record,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy