These Red Carpet Photos From Cannes Are Putting the Oscars to Shame
Oscars who? We only have eyes for the dazzling fashion moments, captivating films, and more at this year’s Cannes Film Festival! This year’s Cannes, which takes place annually in France, kicks off a new season of must-see cinema. Thankfully, some of the most respected names in the industry are there to guide festivalgoers, critics, and more along the two-week festival, and the red carpet fashion we’ve seen already is putting a year-plus of virtual award ceremonies to shame.www.sheknows.com
Comments / 0