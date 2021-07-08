Cancel
These Red Carpet Photos From Cannes Are Putting the Oscars to Shame

Oscars who? We only have eyes for the dazzling fashion moments, captivating films, and more at this year’s Cannes Film Festival! This year’s Cannes, which takes place annually in France, kicks off a new season of must-see cinema. Thankfully, some of the most respected names in the industry are there to guide festivalgoers, critics, and more along the two-week festival, and the red carpet fashion we’ve seen already is putting a year-plus of virtual award ceremonies to shame.

MoviesTimes-Argus

Cannes to award Palme d'Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d'Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes' closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year's Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Julia Roberts' 16-Year-Old Daughter Made a Glamorous Red Carpet Debut

It's extremely rare for Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's kids to be in the spotlight, so July 10 was a very special occasion for the star-studded family. Together at the famously fancy Cannes Film Festival, Roberts' husband of nearly 20 years and their daughter Hazel Moder walked the red carpet for the screening of Sean Penn's thriller, Flag Day, on which Danny served as cinematographer.
MoviesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Regina King Is "Shining a Light" on the Need For More Diversity at the Cannes Film Festival

Regina King is championing the fight for diversity in Hollywood, starting with the Cannes Film Festival. During an interview for the Kering Women in Motion Talk in France on July 16, the director and Oscar-winning actress expressed the need for more representation across the film industry as a whole and how she plans to lead the conversation through her work as a director. "We do have a ways to go but part of it is going to be, even though the audience doesn't want to hear it, the conversations have to continue," she said.
CelebritiesIn Style

Regina King Wore a Full Ball Gown in Cannes

Happy Monday to Regina King only. The Oscar winner closed out Cannes in style when she hit the red carpet at amfAR's annual gala on Friday night. King arrived at the exclusive fête in a voluminous black strapless Schiaparelli Haute Couture ball gown with a glittering bodice made of bugle beads. Upping the fancy, the actress and director accessorized with a black and white shawl and a set of sparkling winged earrings and a matching ring. She wore her hair in a high ballet bun.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Celebrities At The 2021 Cannes Film Festival

After hitting the pause button in 2020, the Cannes Film Festival rolled out the red carpet once more—and the A-list celebrities brought their fashion A-game. While actresses and supermodels typically attract the paparazzi, it was director Spike Lee who owned the night with a hot pink custom-made suit by Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton, with matching sunglasses and a pair of custom Air Jordans. Lee, who has been coming to the festival since 1986, when he debuted Do the Right Thing, is also making history as the first Black president of the Cannes jury.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Tilda Swinton is a vision on Cannes red carpet alongside daughter Honor

The 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival has seen some amazing celebrity looks so far, with everyone from Helen Mirren to Jodie Foster gracing the red carpet with their elegant styles. In addition to being a go-to spot for top celebrity fashion, the festival has also seen some sweet moments between...
MoviesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Katheryn Winnick’s Trip to Cannes Was a True Celebration of Cinema

Sure, the Cannes Film Festival is the epitome of glamour, but at its heart, the event is a celebration of cinema that priorities story over spectacle. Mass market fare gets the bulk of attention in Hollywood, but Cannes showcases films that are innovative, artistic, and at times, intimate. For Flag Day star Katheryn Winnick, 2021’s festival was an opportunity to share a passion project with the world. An actress and producer on the drama directed by Sean Penn, Winnick headed to the South of France for its debut. “Independent films are so rare these days in a market where we are oversaturated by big blockbusters and television shows, that the art of filmmaking needs to be celebrated,” she shared post-premiere. “I am so proud of this film.”
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

‘Insane’ and ‘horrifying’ Celine Dion biopic receives five-minute standing ovation at Cannes

A bizarre Celine Dion biopic in which a 57-year-old actor plays the singer at the age of five has received a five-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.Aline, which stars and is directed by the French actor Valérie Lemercier, was unable to secure the rights to Dion’s name, yet is significantly inspired by the French-Canadian singer’s life. As a result, she is named in the film as “Aline Dieu”.Premiering out of competition at this week’s Cannes Film Festival, the glitzy unauthorised musical left critics and audience members baffled yet intrigued.“Aline was kooky as hell,” tweeted Vulture’s Rachel Handler,...
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Sharon Stone & Son Roan Stun in Rare Red Carpet Appearance in Cannes

It’s always nice to see a proud celebrity parent bring their children on the red carpet. Fans of Julia Roberts got a treat when her 16-year-old daughter Hazel made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet with dad Danny Moder, and now Sharon Stone is proudly showing off one of her own kids. As host of the Cannes annual amfAR gala, Stone walked the red carpet alongside her adult son Roan Bronstein Stone — and the pictures are gorgeous.
CelebritiesPosted by
WSB Radio

At Cannes, amfAR gala returns in movie star style

ANTIBES, France — (AP) — Sharon Stone hosted and Alicia Keys gave a dazzling performance as the lavish amfAR gala that raises money for AIDS research returned to Cannes Friday evening. One of the most anticipated nights of the festival, the 27th edition was a smaller more intimate affair than...
MoviesPeople

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman Share a Kiss at Premiere of His New Movie at Cannes

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman took their love to France!. The couple stepped out at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Brody's latest movie, The French Dispatch. It marks the second time the 48-year-old actor has stepped out publicly out with the 45-year-old fashion designer after PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in February 2020.
MoviesNPR

The Cannes Film Festival Opens With Its Signature Red Carpet Glamour

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking French). ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: The movie stars and the models strutted up the red carpet steps last night - Jessica Chastain and Oscar winner Marion Cotillard - with fans yelling out and photographers clicking away, just as they did before the pandemic. There are 11 days of films to come, and there's great relief in this seaside town that the festival is back.
MoviesPosted by
ABC News

PHOTOS: Some standout moments from the Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival returned this month, rolling out the red carpet and restoring glamour to the French Riviera with a collection of provocative films and a parade of stars. Reminders of the pandemic were never far from view, with festival workers and photographers matching black facemasks with their formal wear. Bong Joon Ho, the director whose film “Parasite” won over the 2019 edition, kept his mask close, playfully holding it up for photographers. But not all the stars stayed social distanced, with Adrien Brody and Tilda Swinton sharing a selfie, the festival jury led by Spike Lee holding hands with his fellow jurors and “Titane” star Agatha Rousselle joyously kissing the cheek of her director, Julia Ducournau, at that film's premiere. Stars like Sharon Stone, Bill Murray, Oliver Stone, Bella Hadid brought their own styles to premieres, with the breezy seaside air occasionally lending a dramatic whoosh to the flowing gowns and hair. A celebratory spirit permeated the...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

The Best Movies of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, According to 31 Critics

At the end of this year’s Cannes Film Festival, some pundits expressed surprise that “Titane,” the adventurous body-horror riff on gender fluidity from filmmaker Julia Ducournau, won the Palme d’Or over more traditional entries in Competition. However, many critics who covered the festival this year wouldn’t have it any other way. “Titane” topped IndieWire’s annual critics survey of the best films of the festival, with 31 critics participating from around the world, and Ducournau also topped the category for Best Director.

