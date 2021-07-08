These Red Carpet Photos From Cannes Are Putting the Oscars to Shame

Sure, the Cannes Film Festival is the epitome of glamour, but at its heart, the event is a celebration of cinema that priorities story over spectacle. Mass market fare gets the bulk of attention in Hollywood, but Cannes showcases films that are innovative, artistic, and at times, intimate. For Flag Day star Katheryn Winnick, 2021’s festival was an opportunity to share a passion project with the world. An actress and producer on the drama directed by Sean Penn, Winnick headed to the South of France for its debut. “Independent films are so rare these days in a market where we are oversaturated by big blockbusters and television shows, that the art of filmmaking needs to be celebrated,” she shared post-premiere. “I am so proud of this film.”