Chicago expressway shootings continue to surge
Expressway shootings continue to surge in Chicago even though millions of dollars have been set aside for cameras and license plate readers.www.fox32chicago.com
Expressway shootings continue to surge in Chicago even though millions of dollars have been set aside for cameras and license plate readers.www.fox32chicago.com
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 9