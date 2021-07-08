Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago expressway shootings continue to surge

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpressway shootings continue to surge in Chicago even though millions of dollars have been set aside for cameras and license plate readers.

