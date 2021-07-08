Cancel
Imperial, CA

Conserve Alert

By Carroll Buckley
kxoradio.com
 12 days ago

The Imperial Irrigation District will be issuing a Conserve Alert for the weekend and into Monday. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Friday through Monday as temperatures are expected to reach as high as 120 degrees. The IID is asking customers to do what they can to help conserve energy and protect the local electric grid. The IID says that they carefully plan for summer extremes and typically have ample reserves to satisfy demand but they are asking consumers to voluntarily take action to conserve energy during these periods of intense hear. You are asked to avoid using major appliances between peak hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Set thermostats at 78 degrees or higher when home. Turn off all unnecessary lights. Use floor or ceiling fans to cool off. Block the sun from overheating your home.

