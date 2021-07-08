New York prisons offering inmates barbecues, care packages to get COVID-19 vaccine
To boost the COVID-19 vaccination rate in New York prisons, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision is offering incentives to prisoners. Acting Commissioner Anthony Annucci issued a memo to New York’s 32,136 prisoners about the incentive program. Five vaccinated inmates from each of the 50 state prisons will be randomly selected to receive a care package that will include “the most popular food items sold” and won’t exceed a $75 value.poststar.com
