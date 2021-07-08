Classic Guacamole

These aren’t your run-of-the-mill blenders. Personal blenders are specially designed to blend in a container with a removable blade, so their contents can be taken on the go. Just because they’re small, though, doesn’t mean they don’t have the power of their larger counterparts. In fact, many people have chosen to rid themselves of traditional blenders altogether in favor of the more efficient and space-saving personal blenders. Imagine blending your favorite morning smoothie in the same container you take out the door. Or making your own mayo on the fly for a sandwich or two. Fewer dishes and less time in the kitchen means more time spent doing the things you enjoy.