Classic Guacamole
We love a jazzed up guac (mango or bacon, anyone?), but first, let’s master the classic guacamole. “‘How do you prepare the perfect guacamole?’ is a question I have often been asked since I started living outside Mexico,” chef Edson Diaz-Fuentes writes in his new cookbook, Cuidad de Mexico. “My answer is always the same: It all depends on using fully ripe Mexican avocados. Their creaminess is just pure joy, and they only need to be gently mixed with a few ingredients for a delicious guacamole.”www.purewow.com
