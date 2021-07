As a child, Justin Kan's mother told him that he could do anything in life as long as he did it well, and that laid the foundation for the path he's been on since his early 20s. Kan says he was inspired by his entrepreneur parents and would tell them that he wanted to be a CEO when he grew up. While his path to get there hasn't been at all conventional, and for a time included him broadcasting a 24-hour live stream of his own life, the Twitch co-founder seems to have gotten his wish.