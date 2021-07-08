Services For Deputy Anthony Redondo

(Services Friday and Saturday).....They are for Deputy Anthony Redondo. The County Sheriff Deputy was killed in a traffic collision while responding to a call. Viewing will be Friday at St Mary's Catholic Church on La Brucherie in El Centro, starting at 7:00 pm. Saturday, there will be a Mass at 8:00 am. Funeral Services begin at 9:00 am at Southwest High School Auditorium. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro. Following the Burial Ceremony, there will be a Celebration ofr Life at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds, in the Casa De Manana Building.