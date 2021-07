Shekwonya Samuel, a first-year Ph.D. student pursuing a degree in health education and promotions at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, is the first-place graduate winner of the Minority Student Research Symposium. Samuel’s winning project — her research poster on Assessing Health Literacy among All of Us Participants — focused on examining how health literacy can impact health conditions, diseases and outcomes in underrepresented communities. From her research, she found that low health literacy is not only detrimental to the health care system but also leads to increased mortality rates.