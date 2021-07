My almost 16-year-old has saved about $1,400 in allowances, birthday gifts, doing extra work around the house, etc. I got him a local checking account (balance $445) last year with a debit card so he could do some spending on his own, and the $1,400 is in a savings account. As you know, the interest from the savings account is trivial these days, but we are trying to demonstrate that poking some money away to grow is what responsible people do. So, is there a better way to make that $1,400 work for him?