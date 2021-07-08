Cancel
Calexico, CA

Correction Officer Arrested

By George Gale
kxoradio.com
 14 days ago

(Sheriff Deputies make arrest).....Hector Perez Jr was taken into custody. Perez is a Corrections Officer. The arrest was part of a joint investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Corrections. The Sheriff's Office released a statement. It says Perez was a state prison corrections officer. He was found to be in possession of narcotics for sale. A search warrant was served on the Perez residence in Calexico, which resulted in the seizure of other evidence. He was booked into county jail, with bail set at $200,000. Additional information is not being released at this time. They say the investigation is on going and more arrests are anticipated.

