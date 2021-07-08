Obituary for Dallas Winter

Heaven gained a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend with the passing of Dallas Winter on July 7, 2021 at the age of 94. Dallas was born on February 27, 1927 in Canton, IL to Nelson and Carrie Winter. Dallas had a deep love for his country and joined the Navy at 17 during World War II where he served proudly in the combat air crew branch before transitioning to the Reserves following the end of World War II.