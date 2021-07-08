Cancel
Ohio State

Ohioans who received overpayment of unemployment benefits can request waiver

10TV
 12 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans who received an overpayment of unemployment benefits caused by a state error or from their employer can apply for a waiver to keep the benefits. “If a waiver is approved, claimants will not have to pay back funds previously labeled as an overpayment and could receive benefits that were previously withheld due to an overpayment status,” said Matt Damschroder, the director for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

