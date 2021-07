20,000 Families to Receive $1500 Payments; Application Runs 7/28-8/11 A new $30 million relief fund opening next week will help families still experiencing the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Harris County Recovery Assistance (HCRA) will accept applications Wednesday, July 28 through Wednesday, August 11. HCRA was created with new aid from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and is being administered by Catholic Charities. The funding will provide one-time payments of $1,500 to 20,000 Harris County families whose financial […]