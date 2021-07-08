Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hunterdon County, NJ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 18:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hunterdon; Morris; Somerset; Sussex The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey Central Morris County in northern New Jersey South central Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey Northwestern Somerset County in northern New Jersey * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 609 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over White House Station, or 10 miles northwest of Somerville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Morristown, Bridgewater, Dover, Madison, Hopatcong, Wharton, Rockaway, Morris Plains, Mount Arlington, Mendham, High Bridge, Stanhope, Netcong, Clinton, Peapack And Gladstone, Chester, Victory Gardens, Lebanon, Califon and Far Hills. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 18 and 34. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 27 and 36, and near mile marker 41. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 19 and 40. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peapack And Gladstone, NJ
City
Hopatcong, NJ
City
Lebanon, NJ
City
Madison, NJ
City
Rockaway, NJ
City
Califon, NJ
City
Mount Arlington, NJ
City
Somerville, NJ
City
Morristown, NJ
County
Somerset County, NJ
County
Hunterdon County, NJ
City
Netcong, NJ
County
Sussex County, NJ
City
Chester, NJ
City
Sussex, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Stanhope, NJ
County
Morris County, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
City
Bridgewater, NJ
City
Morris Plains, NJ
City
Mendham, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi rejects Jordan, Banks for Jan. 6 committee

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday rejected two of the Republican picks — Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio) and Jim Banks (Ind.) — for the Jan. 6 select committee. Both GOP lawmakers are staunch allies of former President Trump , and both had voted in January against certifying President Biden 's election victory.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women’s soccer at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Sweden didn’t have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women’s soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Rand Paul says he will ask DOJ for 'criminal referral' over Fauci testimony

Sen. Rand Paul said he will send a letter to the Department of Justice asking for a criminal investigation of Dr. Anthony Fauci. "I will be sending a letter to Department of Justice asking for a criminal referral because he has lied to Congress. We have scientists that were lined up by the dozens to say that the research he was funding was gain-of-function," the Kentucky Republican told Sean Hannity of Fauci on Tuesday evening’s "Hannity" program.
Posted by
The Hill

Tom Brady to Biden: '40 percent of the people still don't think we won'

NFL quarterback Tom Brady joked alongside President Biden at a White House ceremony Tuesday that 40 percent of the country doesn’t believe the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, alluding to the considerable percentage of Republicans who polls show do not accept Biden’s election victory. “Not a lot of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy