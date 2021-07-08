Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 18:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hunterdon; Morris; Somerset; Sussex The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey Central Morris County in northern New Jersey South central Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey Northwestern Somerset County in northern New Jersey * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 609 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over White House Station, or 10 miles northwest of Somerville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Morristown, Bridgewater, Dover, Madison, Hopatcong, Wharton, Rockaway, Morris Plains, Mount Arlington, Mendham, High Bridge, Stanhope, Netcong, Clinton, Peapack And Gladstone, Chester, Victory Gardens, Lebanon, Califon and Far Hills. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 18 and 34. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 27 and 36, and near mile marker 41. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 19 and 40. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH