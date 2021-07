The death toll in Surfside stands at 60 exactly two weeks since the tragic condo collapse. A moment of silence was held at the site at 1:20 this morning, to honor the victims as the operation moves from search and rescue to recovery. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says 35 of the victims have been identified, 200 people are accounted for with 80 still unaccounted for. She says crews are working 'round the clock to identify all the victims as soon as they can. Governor Ron DeSantis says the state is doing all is can to provide relief to the victims and their families. He's suspending all property tax enforcement for anyone affected by the crisis. He's also meeting with the families again to discuss further needs.