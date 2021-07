COVID-19 cases are up in Florida by more than 200% in the past two weeks, just as a new school year is about to begin. What's the advice for parents?. "I know that the different counties have come out with different recommendations about masking in the schools," AdventHealth for Children Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Keating says. "I would still strongly suggest that your children mask while in school because most children are symptom free but could be carriers."