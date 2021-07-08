Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton; Western Essex Heavy Rain to Affect Portions of Northern New York At 6 PM, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated an area of heavy rain moving into the Saint Lawrence Valley. This rain will continue to spread north and east through this evening, moving into western portions of the Adirondacks. Rainfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour have been reported with this activity, with 1 to 2 inches of rainfall possible through 9 pm. Localized flooding of poor drainage areas and ponding of water on roadways will be possible as this heavy rain moves through the area. Motorists are urged to use caution this evening. Slow down and remain alert for rapidly changing road conditions. Never drive through a flooded road.