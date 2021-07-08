Flash Flood Warning issued for Duval, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 13:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Flash flooding is occurring or imminent! Debris is expected to inundate Forest Service Roads 22 (Ryan Road) and 461. The Warm Springs Canyon water storage tank and pump house located along Forest Service Road 461 may also be affected. Flooding and debris may also affect the Big Springs Cabin Site and structures within Mangum Canyon. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Mangum Fire scar in Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 415 PM MST. * At 123 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Mangum Fire scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Mangum Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Mangum Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Coconino County This includes the following streams and drainages Warm Springs Canyon, Jacob Canyon, Jumpup Canyon and Snake Gulch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE