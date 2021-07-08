Cancel
Duval County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Duval, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells; Kleberg; Nueces FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN DUVAL, NORTHWESTERN JIM WELLS, NORTHWESTERN KLEBERG AND WEST CENTRAL NUECES COUNTIES At 511 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alice, San Diego, Alice Acres, Tecalote, Ben Bolt, Rosita, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

