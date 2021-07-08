Special education co-op's three programs now in one location

What were once empty spaces in Faribo West Mall are now home to three special education programs, a collaboration of four area school districts. The move brings the programs together under one roof — SUN (Students With Unique Needs), STEP (Secondary Transition Education Program) and ALEX (Alexander Learning Academy Program) — and provides additional space, with the flexibility to transition between program areas as enrollment fluctuates. The programs were previously housed separately in Faribault and Northfield.