Man who lost Bitcoin worth £275million after chucking hard drive plans landfill hunt

By Nina Lloyd
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ov0AH_0arQrYMl00
James says his requests have repeatedly been stonewalled by the council (Image: REX/Shutterstock)

A man who lost £275million worth of Bitcoin when he threw away his hard drive is planning a 12-month search of a landfill - using £600,000 worth of AI technology.

IT worker Jamie James Howells, 35, has confidently offered his local council £55million in return for being granted permission to dig up a 200-metre area of a rubbish dump.

He estimates that there are between 300,000 and 400,000 tonnes of waste to look through and believes the precious chip could be up to 15 metres deep.

James accidentally tossed out the hard drive containing his cryptocurrency fortune when he was cleaning his office in 2013.

Since then he's been in talks with engineers, data recovery experts and environmental scientists exploring how to retrieve the drive in a safe and eco-conscious way.

But he says the council in Newport, Wales, won't entertain the idea - not matter how much money he offers them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XnUWq_0arQrYMl00
James wants to conduct the search using X-ray equipment and AI technology (Image: WALES NEWS SERVICE)

"Since I made the offer in January the value of bitcoin has gone up and down - if we were to recover the hard drive today it would be worth £275 million," he told The Sun Online.

"This would be a proper search - not just somebody going in with a bucket and spade.

"We have a system with multiple conveyer-belts, X-ray scanning devices and an AI scanning device that would be trained to recognise items that are a similar size and density to the hard drive."

The specialist scanning device would cost £500,000 and an extractor tool to clear up any mess would add another £100,000 onto that, James said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tx42q_0arQrYMl00
The IT worker accidentally tossed out the hard drive when he was clearing out his office in 2013 (Image: REX/Shutterstock)

It comes after the flagship cryptocurrency crashed in May, continuing a major sell-off in the digital coins.

Bitcoin is still suffering from electric car maker Tesla abandoning decisions to take payment in the currency.

Its value has recovered since May but remains at around half of the record high of $63,000 (£45,000) recorded in April.

Newport Council have said they had been contacted by James on numerous occasions and told him they were unable to assist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n5aT6_0arQrYMl00
James says all he wants is to discuss the plans with council officials but his requests have so far been denied (Image: REX/Shutterstock)

A spokeswoman said: "The cost of digging up the landfill, storing and treating the waste could run into millions of pounds - without any guarantee of either finding it or it still being in working order.

"Even if we were able to agree to his request, there is the question of who would meet the cost if the hard drive was not found or was damaged to such an extent that the data could not be recovered.

"We have, therefore, been clear that we cannot assist him in this matter."

Comments / 0

