Poor H.E.R. Today is the singer-songwriter’s 24th birthday, but it looks like no one wanted to start a band with her before her 2021 BET Awards performance, so she had to do every part herself. A one-woman band, only without the whole getup. Performing her song “We Made It,” H.E.R. descended from the rafters banging it out on a floating drumstick and singing at the same time, before touching ground and breaking out some movement in her mesmerizing tasseled pants. But H.E.R. doesn’t limit herself to just one instrument, nor two (her voice counts), and so of course she broke out the electric guitar for a rock star moment. She can be a whole band all on her own. Happy bH.E.R.thday.