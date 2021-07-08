Cancel
THE WINTER LAKE trailer showcases a dark and atmospheric Irish coming-of-age thriller

By Gabriel Sigler
badfeelingmag.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilmmaker Phil Sheerin makes his feature directorial debut with 2021’s The Winter Lake, a dark and atmospheric coming-of-age thriller set in the Irish countryside. The film revolves around Tom (Anson Boon), a young introvert who has recently moved to Ireland with his mother Elaine (Charlie Murphy) to live in his late great-grandfather’s farmhouse. Tom soon meets Holly (Emma Mackey of Netflix’s Sex Education), a mischievous teen who draws Tom into the web of secrets in their small community, which begin to come to light when Tom discovers the body of a dead infant washed up on the shore of their property.

