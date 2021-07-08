GOP hears anti-mask testimony during Senate Facebook session

Sen. Buckingham released the following statement on her Democrat colleagues skipping town without passing much needed legislation for millions of Texans:. “We were elected to show up and do the work for the people of Texas. Just like the millions of Texans who are expected to show up to their jobs every day, my Democrat colleagues should be held to the same standard. Instead, they are packing their private planes with beer and heading to Washington DC to rub elbows with the Washington elite.