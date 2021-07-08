Cancel
Congress & Courts

GOP hears anti-mask testimony during Senate Facebook session

By Brenda Flanagan
NJ Spotlight
 12 days ago
Several witnesses eagerly spoke against requiring children to wear masks in school, calling it harmful and an assault on parents’ rights, during a politically charged Facebook session hosted Thursday by Republican New Jersey senators. GOP lawmakers have chafed at Democrats’ refusal to hold official hearings and they have questioned Gov. Phil Murphy’s school mask policy, which essentially leaves it up to individual school districts to decide whether students should wear masks when they return to classes in the fall.

Montclair, NJ
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

