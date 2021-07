William Scott Lake Jr. died Sunday, July 11th, at St. Mary’s hospital in Duluth, Minnesota surrounded by his wife and daughters. Scott was born July 31st, 1944 in Evanston, Illinois. He was the first child of the late Rosemarie (Cissy) Lake and William (Bill) Scott Lake Sr. With his two siblings, Tony and Sally, Scott enjoyed growing up in California and New Jersey. Scott spent the majority of his adult life in Portland, Oregon where he taught middle school math and science for 28 years. He loved his students and shared with them his passion for gardening by keeping a greenhouse on the roof of the school. He believed in getting his students out on field trips into the natural environment and those trips became lifelong memories for all. Long after he retired, he maintained friendships with his students and was very proud of their many accomplishments.