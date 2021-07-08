Cancel
Politics

NJ Spotlight News: July 8, 2021

By Briana Vannozzi
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 13 days ago
An award-winning journalist, Briana Vannozzi serves as the anchor for NJ Spotlight News. She's worked in several capacities since joining the news division in 2012, as interim anchor and senior correspondent after years of general assignment reporting as a multimedia journalist. Vannozzi began her television journalism career by cutting her teeth on New Jersey State House politics for New Jersey Network News. And later as a news radio correspondent at FM News 101.9 in New York City. A Burlington County native, she's honored to be serving and covering her home state.

Montclair, NJ
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com
Paterson, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

New infrastructure bill could give NJ $12 billion

A recently passed House infrastructure bill includes about $2 million for Great Falls National Historical Park in Paterson. The money can be used to install new sidewalks, lighting, bike paths and better access for visitors. On the whole, New Jersey stands to get about $12 billion for highways and public transit from the INVEST in America Transportation and Water Infrastructure bill.

