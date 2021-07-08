These Are The 31 Trendiest TikTok Recipes Of All Time

We love it every time a new food innovation takes over TikTok. While swiping mindlessly into the night, a new viral food experiment will stop us in our tracks. There are hacks that make cooking quicker and easier, as well as delicious recipes we try as soon as we can get our hands on the ingredients. From cringe-worthy food trends that maybe shouldn't be tried at home to jokes on restaurant marketing accounts that are fun to laugh at, it seems like there's always something new making the rounds on "foodtok."