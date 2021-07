CARTHAGE- Iola Mae McAllister Stowell was born on March 10, 1930 at her childhood home in Pitcairn, NY in the midst of a March blizzard. Her grandmother delivered her when the local doctor was unable to get there. Iola was the daughter of Sylvia “Susie” Remington and Maurice “Mac” McAllister and grew up in Pitcairn, near Harrisville, New York.