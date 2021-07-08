Cancel
Video Games

How legendary crafting works in Fallout 76

By Zack Palm
gamepur.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you’re looking to use some of the best items in Fallout 76, you may want to tackle some of the hardest Public Events and quests in the game. Many of these activities normally require a small group to work together to complete them. But when you’re leveling up and becoming stronger in the game, it’s sometimes better to rely on crafting weapons, and the Steel Reign update introduced Legendary Crafting. If you want to craft legendary weapons and power armor, you’re going to need to acquire Legendary Cores and Legendary Modules.

www.gamepur.com

#Fallout 76#Legendary Weapons#A Better Chance#Quests#Armor Workbench#The Legendary Upgrade
