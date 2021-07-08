Spirit Run 5K and Cross-Lake Swim Highlight Lake Monticello 4th of July Events

It was cool refreshing morning, excellent for running, and at 7 a.m. on July 4 over 300 runners and walkers took off in the 19th 5K Spirit run, from the Bunker ball field. As is virtually always the case the winner in the men’s division was Matt Barresi. He finished well ahead of all other runners with a time 17:36. Barresi, who ran in college for American University has competed in 17 of the 19 Spirit runs and has won all 17. He now runs for the Ragged Mountain running team. His wife and children also run in this 5K with very good results.