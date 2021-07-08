Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A Tomorrow War sequel is already in early development

By Sam Barsanti
A.V. Club
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Chris McKay’s The Tomorrow War wasn’t exactly a revolutionarily unique sci-fi action movie, but it is a movie with a big star and pretty general appeal that Amazon Prime subscribers can watch for free, making it (supposedly) a reasonably big hit for the streaming platform—though it wasn’t originally an Amazon project, since the company picked up the rights to it after it lost its theatrical release because of COVID. Naturally, then, Amazon Studios and Skydance are eager to stay in the Tomorrow War business, with Deadline reporting that the two studios are currently in talks with original distributor Paramount to produce a sequel to the film, with main cast members Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Sam Richardson, Betty Gilpin, Edwin Hodge, and J.K. Simmons set to return (in addition to McKay, who would once again direct).

www.avclub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Edwin Hodge
Person
Betty Gilpin
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tomorrow War#Revolutionarily#Sci Fi#Covid#Amazon Studios#Paramount#Marvel#Indiana Jones#Jurassic World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Paramount Reportedly Planning Star Trek Movie With Multiple Captain Kirks

Following the passing of Leonard Nimoy, fans were hoping that William Shatner would occupy the legacy role occupied by his former co-star in J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek franchise. The idea of alternate timelines was largely dropped for Justin Lin’s Beyond, though, before the planned fourth installment found itself mired in development hell, and it’s still yet to escape.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.
MoviesGizmodo

Star Trek: The Motion Picture Is Getting a Full Restoration and Re-Release

Star Trek: The Motion Picture is about to boldly go where it’s never gone before: through a massive restoration. Robert Wise’s “Director’s Edition” of the 1979 original Star Trek film will soon be “prepared for presentation in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) and a new Dolby Atmos soundtrack,” according to the official Star Trek website. The whole process will reportedly take between six to eight months and will then debut exclusively on Paramount+, which has basically become the home for most things Star Trek these days. Now, in an ideal world, the film’s director would oversee something like this. However, Wise—who won Best Director and Best Picture Oscars twice for The Sound of Music and West Side Story—passed away in 2005 at the age of 91. In his place, Paramount has tapped producer David C. Fein, restoration supervisor Mike Matessino, and visual effects supervisor Daren R. Dochterman, who all worked with the Hollywood legend.
MoviesTVOvermind

New Star Trek Movie Coming With Original Cast Joining

It sounds as though Star Trek is back on course in a bid to return to the big screen with Chris Pine and everyone else for another movie, only this time the person at the helm will be none other than Matt Shakman, who’s coming off a hot streak with his Emmy-nominated WandaVision credentials to breathe new life into the franchise. It’s hard to deny the belief that someone who could deliver on a popular MCU limited series could do any wrong at this moment, but it’s a hope that there’s going to be some caution heading into this project, if only because WandaVision and Star Trek are two very different stories. Granted, both are fictional tales and offer a lot of leeway with what can be done, within their respective boundaries of course, but there’s one thing that WandaVision was lacking that Star Trek has had for years, a solid and very opinionated fanbase. To better explain this, WandaVision’s fanbase came via the MCU, meaning there were likely plenty of fans that enjoyed other areas of the franchise and were curious to see what the two Avengers could do in their own series. But Star Trek has been around for much, much longer and the fans of this franchise have been focused on the movies for quite a while.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Dreadful Bruce Willis Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Bruce Willis has been on autopilot for a while. Push a pile of cash his way and he’ll star in anything, resulting in a string of abysmal straight-to-VOD duds like Hard Kill, Breach, Survive the Night, and Trauma Center. Despite being front and center on the posters, Willis generally plays a supporting role in these movies and expends the minimum effort needed to pick up his cheque. But now, for some reason, one of his worst is currently climbing the Netflix charts: Cosmic Sin.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

Welp, Amazon's Joe Exotic series starring Nicolas Cage is a no-go

It’s official, we won’t see Nicolas Cage play one of the only people potentially stranger than he is. The news of Cage’s first TV role as Joe Exotic in the Tiger King Amazon series first broke over a year ago. In an interview with Variety, Cage indicated that the project has been shelved indefinitely.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘The Tomorrow War’: Amazon Reportedly Planning a Sequel to the Sci-fi Monster Movie

Paramount and Skydance’s sci-fi movie The Tomorrow War is now available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, and I was personally delighted to discover over the weekend that it’s a hell of a good time. It’s big silly fun with a lot of heart, centered on a future war with aliens that citizens in the present are drafted into. And make no mistake, it’s a MONSTER MOVIE.
MoviesSFGate

Inside the Creation of the Terrifying Aliens of 'The Tomorrow War'

If you’ve seen Amazon Prime Video’s “The Tomorrow War,” then you’re familiar with the menacing alien creature that wreaks havoc on society. Director Chris Mackay’s new futuristic action film stars Chris Pratt as Dan Forester and Yvonne Strahovski as Colonel Muri Forester — time travelers who arrive from the year 2051 to warn humanity that a future war is being lost to an alien race, the White Spikes, who threaten to end the existence of mankind.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

The Tomorrow War 2 in Works at Amazon Studios; Chris Pratt’s Film Is Getting a Sequel After Garnering Raving Reviews From the Critics

Amazon Studios and Skydance have started developing a follow-up movie to their latest hit The Tomorrow War. The Chris Pratt-starrer debuted on streamer Amazon Prime Video last week and was appreciated by the critics for its action and performances. Chris Mackay, who directed the sci-fi action movie, and Pratt will return for the sequel, reported Deadline. The Tomorrow War Review: Chris Pratt’s Sci-Fi Film Leaves Fans Divided.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Tomorrow War’ Sequel Talks Underway With Chris Pratt, Director Chris McKay Returning

The battle may be won, but “The Tomorrow War” continues. A week after the time-traveling alien invasion thriller premiered on Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Studios and Skydance are already in talks to produce a sequel to the film. The current plan is for director Chris McKay, screenwriter Zach Dean, and stars Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Sam Richardson, Betty Gilpin, Edwin Hodge and J.K. Simmons to all return for a second go around, but no cast deals are done yet.
Moviesgallupsun.com

Popcorn-munching fun to be had with ‘The Tomorrow War’

Amazon Studios will exclusively release this film globally on Prime Video on July 2. Nothing brings a family closer together than time-traveling warfare with an invasive alien species! At least, that is the impression one gets from the new epic, “The Tomorrow War.” Admittedly, it’s a dramatically overbaked sci-fi/war film, but one that at least manages to provide a few effective and exciting moments of action in between the less-engaging family squabbles.
MoviesWHAS 11

'The Tomorrow War' Director Promises More Betty Gilpin in the Sequel (Exclusive)

Movies theaters may be reopening their doors for a summer of superhero flicks and franchise tentpoles, but streamers -- our cinematic saviors this past year -- won't be left out of the blockbuster game: Take The Tomorrow War, Amazon's big alien invasion action flick now streaming on Prime Video. The movie concerns a war happening 30 years in the future, with humanity on the brink of extinction after a species of not-so-peaceful extraterrestrials arrive on Earth. A group of time travelers return to our present day to recruit soldiers and everyday civilians alike to be transported to 2051 and join the fight, with Chris Pratt starring as a high school teacher and veteran plucked from the past to save the world.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Disney Plus’ Loki owes its humor and glorious purpose to a prolific Marvel Comics writer

The Suicide Squad’s latest trailer opens with Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) discussing the supervillain Bloodsport (Idris Elba), who’s in prison for “putting Superman in the ICU with a kryptonite bullet.” The trailer for Titans season three previews the “death” of the second Robin, Jason Todd, at the hands of the Joker. These are developments grounded in their source material: The Bloodsport of the comics did indeed pump The Man Of Steel full of glowing green lead, and Jason’s demise-by-reader-poll was part of Batman’s A Death In The Family arc. But what they are not is fun.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

As Loki's season finale looms, cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw walks us through the show's big fight scenes and use of VFX

Loki’s penultimate episode, “Journey Into Mystery,” reunited Loki (Tom Hiddleston) with Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) and Mobius (Owen Wilson), but only after introducing us to a dazzling array of Loki variants (#AlligatorLoki). The stage is now set for a finale that will hopefully reveal who’s been pulling the strings at the Time Variance Authority (though it’s probably not going to be Kang). Obviously, the biggest questions of the series have centered on the background of the Time-Keepers and the inner workings of the TVA. But it’s been just as intriguing to watch this Loki, who we’ll remind you never had the chance to bond with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) over Ragnarok, let people in. Is his relationship with Sylvie a metaphor for self-acceptance, or is something else going on? What are his real aims with Mobius? Has this really been a love story all along?
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Marvel's What If...?: Premiere Date, Cast And Other Quick Things We Know About The Disney+ Series

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Have you ever wondered how your favorite characters from the Marvel movies could have ended up if certain events canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe had turned out differently? Well, soon you will not have to think about it for yourself because What If…?, one of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel TV shows, aims to explore that question by reinventing the timeline with a series of individual animated one-shots. Just like all the best Marvel movies, there is plenty of mystery that still surrounds this Disney+ exclusive, but the following is a quick, convenient guide of everything that we can tell you about it so far, such as when you can expect to stream it.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Loki to continue chasing his glorious purpose in season 2 on Disney Plus

This post discusses the events of Loki’s first season. The God of Mischief will return for a second season of interdimensional, time-twisting adventure in Disney’s Loki. In a classic Marvel move, the announcement was made during the end credits of last night’s finale. Halfway through the credits, the anti-hero’s case file is branded with the stamp that states: “Loki will return in season 2.”
TV & Videosdarkhorizons.com

Amazon, Skydance Set “Tomorrow War 2”

Just a week after it hit the Amazon Prime Video service, Amazon Studios and Skydance are already in talks to produce a sequel to the sci-fi action feature “The Tomorrow War”. The plan is for director Chris McKay, screenwriter Zach Dean, and the film’s main cast of Chris Pratt, Yvonne...

Comments / 0

Community Policy