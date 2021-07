Watch the launch trailer for Lost at Sea, a narrative adventure game about life, loss, love, and coming to terms with the past. In Lost at Sea, the story is about Anna, a woman in her mid-50's. Thirty years ago, she met her husband, Andrew and they wished for a child, but that took way longer than expected. They had almost given up hope when it happened after all, and Danny was born. Sadly, nine years later, Danny died in a terrible boating accident with a friend. Years later after the tragedy, Anna also loses Andrew to early dementia. After Andrew nearly dies too, she becomes aware that she cannot provide the help he really needs. So, Anna leaves the house and starts processing her feelings on an island she created in her mind, similar to the one that cost Danny his life. Lost at Sea is available now on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.