Hyner Run State Park is offering a “Logging of Hyner Run” program at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 16. Step back into time and experience the culture of the lumbermen in the late 1800’s. Topics will include the local history and prehistory of the area, the different developments made in the era, and the results at the end of the era. All children must be accompanied by an adult in order to participate. Program may be modified or cancelled in the event of severe weather or new CDC Guidelines. Meet at the amphitheater.