3 Cubs disappointments who need to be DFA’d immediately

The Chicago Cubs may need even more than a fire sale to get this bad boy turned around. It has been good, bad and now downright ugly for the Chicago Cubs this baseball season. Chicago may only be one game below .500, but prior to Wednesday’s victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, the Cubs had lost a ridiculous 11 games in a row. This recent nose dive has the Cubs in third place in the NL Central standings and 8.5 games back of the first place Milwaukee Brewers. While a fire sale of marquee trade assets could be coming, so could major players getting DFA’d.