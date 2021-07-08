Best Bets for Friday, July 9

Port Jefferson's Main Street has a honky-tonk seaside feel that’s unique on Long Island, but don't neglect East Main Street, where you can see remnants of the village's shipbuilding past. While casual watering holes can be found on every block, among the more venerable eateries are The Wave Steak & Seafood for the village’s best waterside dining, The Fifth Season for upscale farm-to-table, Ruvo East and Pasta Pasta for Italian, The Pie for coal-fired pizza, Toast for breakfast and lunch, Roger’s Frigate and Kilwins for ice cream and candy, and PJ Lobster House, the sprawling fish restaurant-market that just moved into the heart of the village from its original location a mile down the road. Here are more spots that fly further below the radar.
