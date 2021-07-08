Best Bets for Friday, July 9

The weather may be scattered with some rain this weekend, but the sun should come out on Sunday, bringing fun outings and exploration for all. This Betster thinks they may try out some of the trails Homer has to offer and see a new part of the town usually missed when driving. The self-guided Peony tour down Pioneer Avenue seems like a wonderful way to celebrate summer returning to us, in this Betster’s opinion, so that’s where we’ll start. How will you reconnect with the beautiful area around Homer this weekend? Here are a few of Homer News’ best ideas: