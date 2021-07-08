Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Best Bets for Friday, July 9

Daily Progress
 12 days ago

Fridays After Five with Dropping Julia and Boxed Lunch: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free. Friday Cheers with Greg Ward: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover. Full Nelson Friday with South Canal Street: 5:30-8...

dailyprogress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Street Food#Food Drink#Ducard Vineyards#Glass House#Winery And Tap 29 Brewery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Port Jefferson, NYNewsday

Best bets for eating in Port Jefferson

Port Jefferson's Main Street has a honky-tonk seaside feel that’s unique on Long Island, but don't neglect East Main Street, where you can see remnants of the village's shipbuilding past. While casual watering holes can be found on every block, among the more venerable eateries are The Wave Steak & Seafood for the village’s best waterside dining, The Fifth Season for upscale farm-to-table, Ruvo East and Pasta Pasta for Italian, The Pie for coal-fired pizza, Toast for breakfast and lunch, Roger’s Frigate and Kilwins for ice cream and candy, and PJ Lobster House, the sprawling fish restaurant-market that just moved into the heart of the village from its original location a mile down the road. Here are more spots that fly further below the radar.
Scranton, PAScranton Times

Best bets for this week's entertainment

The latest show in the Scranton Shakespeare Festival will run from Thursday, July 15, through Sunday, July 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the Scranton Iron Furnaces, 159 Cedar Ave. The musical “Into the Woods” is directed and choreographed by Maura Malloy with music direction by Stephen Murphy. An ASL Interpreter...
Charlottesville, VADaily Progress

Buzz Calendar for July 15

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with 180 Band: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Heard and Order Up food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance. Jimmy O in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets...
Cooperstown, NYallotsego.com

Best bets for local dining

Walk down Main Street in Cooperstown and turn right at the flagpole and you’ll find this cozy little shop. Inside the same building as Slices Pizzeria, which I reviewed last year, turn right instead of left and you’ll find the perfect spot to order your ice cream and peruse the collection of baseball cards on view as you enter the sitting area.
Carthage, NCpilot.com

Sandhills Best Bets

Moore Christmas, a Christmas in July vendor event, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at 106 Vass-Carthage Road, Carthage. “Shop your favorite vendors, discover unique and handmade crafts and enjoy local food trucks while getting a head start on holiday shopping,” says a spokesman.
Erie, PAErie Times-News

Best bets: Things around Erie not to miss the week of July 22-29

Smith Carillon Concert Series: This Thursday and July 29, 7 p.m., Penn State Behrend. Concerts featuring the bells from the Floyd and Juanita Smith Carillon by carillonneurs Frank DellaPenna and Julie Zhu. Take a chair or blanket. Free. bit.ly/psuCarillon. Bells on:Carillon concerts at Penn State Behrend to feature music from...
Durango, CODurango Herald

Best bets this weekend in and around Durango

Best bets this weekend include iAM MUSIC Fest and Northwest New Mexico Arts Council’s Art Walk. The iAM MUSIC Fest will take place from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Buckley Park, with an after party at 9:30 p.m. at Animas City Theatre. The festival will feature Elder Grown, Graham...
Albemarle County, VADaily Progress

Activities for July 15

Albemarle County swim season will continue through Aug. 22. Lake beach swimming will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at Chris Greene, Mint Springs and Walnut Creek Lake parks. $3; $2 ages 3 to 12; free if younger than 3 or older than 62. albemarle.org.
Homer News

Homer’s Best Bets

The weather may be scattered with some rain this weekend, but the sun should come out on Sunday, bringing fun outings and exploration for all. This Betster thinks they may try out some of the trails Homer has to offer and see a new part of the town usually missed when driving. The self-guided Peony tour down Pioneer Avenue seems like a wonderful way to celebrate summer returning to us, in this Betster’s opinion, so that’s where we’ll start. How will you reconnect with the beautiful area around Homer this weekend? Here are a few of Homer News’ best ideas:
Atlanta, GAartsatl.org

Best Bets for July 8-15: New art on High’s piazza, “Into the Woods,” chamber fest

The High Museum of Art opens Outside the Lines, this summer’s installation on the outdoor Sifly Piazza on Saturday (July 10). The immersive maze of sensory environments comes from New York’s award-winning design/research practice Bryony Roberts Studio. This the seventh site-specific installation on the piazza. Outside the Lines emerged from conversations between the studio and self-advocates with disabilities and their allies throughout Atlanta, with the goal of creating a space that’s engaging for all. Through November 28.
Chicago, ILEater

Taste of Chicago To-Go Returns Today With In-Person Festivities

Taste of Chicago returns today to kick off a series of dining events featuring nearly 40 restaurants and vendors throughout the city, plus cooking demonstrations, dance performances, and live music in Pullman, Austin, and West Englewood, according to a rep. Events will run through Sunday, July 11. 2021’s events are far less restrictive than last summer’s offerings which were relegated to takeout-only due to COVID-19, but the city isn’t ready to revert to the massive gatherings of years past.
Books & LiteratureDaily Progress

Bookmarks for July 18

Mila Versteeg, a University of Virginia School of Law professor, co-authored “How Constitutional Rights Matter,” which has won the International Society of Public Law’s top prize. Versteeg and her co-author, Adam Chilton, received the prize July 9 during the closing ceremony of the society’s annual conference, which featured 272 sessions...
Charlottesville, VADaily Progress

Buzz Bites: Shark Week still offers some fresh bites

Shark Week may be winding down in terms of documentaries and television specials, but there’s still time to chomp down on some shark-themed treats in the community. At SheetzFrom its cheerful blue icing to the gummy shark on top, the limited-edition Shark Week doughnut at Sheetz will be making its presence known in the doughnut case through Friday. Don’t wait around too long, because only six to 12 doughnuts will be available in each store each day.
KidsDaily Progress

13th annual summer Thinkshop set to air July 22

Elijah Lee, a 13-year-old advocate for children, will headline the 13th annual Thinkshop, which will be held virtually this year. Presented by award-winning author Charles Alexander — also known as Mr. Alex-Zan — this year’s theme is “Let’s RIDE (Respect Individual Differences)” and seeks to provide a fun, creative, educational and positive experience for area children.
Middleburg, VADaily Progress

Be There: Fly-fishing films, storytelling classes and a peek at cat videos

If the summer fishing trip you’d been looking forward to isn’t in the cards this year, here’s a chance to catch some excellent fish tales before they get away. Starting Thursday, the International Fly Fishing Film Festival, a virtual event, can be enjoyed from home — no waders required. Just head to https://watch.eventive.org/if4us/play/605e0bd599812300c10d1f00 to watch 10 films that explore the lifestyle, culture and landscapes of fly fishing around the world.
RecipesDaily Progress

No-Cook Cooking: Pesto brings color, flavor and ease to summer meals

While gardens and farmers markets are brimming with produce, it’s easy to focus on the larger seasonal delights. Salads get bigger as new plantings of lettuces mature and home-grown tomatoes start taking over the spotlight. Zucchini almost seems to take pride in its abundance, and eating too much corn on the cob doesn’t seem possible.
Los Angeles, CANBC Los Angeles

Union Station Celebrates the Return of Its Beloved Piano

A virtual series will feature local musicians playing the iconic instrument. Putting together a playlist for a train trip, whether that trip will run about an hour or a few days, can be a true pleasure. You may choose songs to match your traveling mood, or tunes that reflect the...
Dana Point, CApasstheaux.co

Ohana Encore 2021 lineup: Pearl Jam headlines two nights in October

The organizers behind Ohana Festival 2021 felt like one festival wasn’t enough this year. They have announced a lineup for October called Ohana Encore 2021 and it’s pretty damn good!. Taking place at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California on Friday October 1 and Saturday October 2, Pearl Jam...

Comments / 0

Community Policy