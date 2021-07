Well it is a quiet and peaceful morning here in our little valley, I’m on the front porch and having my cup of coffee and just enjoying the quiet. Not many sounds this morning, the cats are napping, a squirrel just went across the yard with an apple. It is beginning to sprinkle rain but that doesn’t seem to bother the squirrel, it is busy stocking up apples to dry for the winter. I have canned some more, but not as much as I usually do.