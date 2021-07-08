Cancel
Kalvin Phillips’ agent confirms Leeds midfielder’s transfer stance amid Liverpool links

By Will Magee
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 12 days ago

Kalvin Phillips has “no desire” to leave Leeds United this summer despite the interest generated by his performances at Euro 2020 , according to his agent.

Phillips has been one of England’s most-important players at the tournament so far, bossing the midfield alongside Declan Rice.

He has started all six of the Three Lions’ games on their run to the final and it will be a huge surprise if he isn’t included in the starting line-up to face Italy on Sunday.

Liverpool have been credited with an interest in Phillips over the last few months, not least after the departure of one of their star midfielders in Georginio Wijnaldum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BTtNO_0arQpiAj00
Kalvin Phillips has been one of England's most influential players at Euro 2020 (Image: Getty Images)

They are set to be disappointed, however, with former Leeds player Kevin Sharp, who represents Phillips, telling the i newspaper that his client has no intention of leaving his boyhood club.

“Before Kalvin signed his last contract [a five-year deal in 2019], we had good interest so we sat down and explored all the pros and cons,” said Sharp.

“His desire was never to leave, it was to be rewarded and stay and play for the team he supported as a kid.

“Within the contract he signed in September 2019, we included provisions within it for if Leeds reached the Premier League, so it’s all set up for the top flight.

“We knew it was a bit of a gamble, but we knew Leeds would get there under Bielsa and obviously they did.

“There may be clubs who are actually looking at Kalvin now because the more successful you are – playing for England in big tournaments – [it] naturally breeds interest.

“But Kalvin is happy at Leeds and has no desire to move whatsoever. It’s more a case of ‘carry on what you’re doing for club and country.’”

Phillips came through Leeds’ academy and has gone on to make 211 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 13 goals.

He was instrumental in their promotion to the Premier League in 2020 and thrived in the top flight last term as Marcelo Bielsa’s side finished ninth.

How impressive has Kalvin Phillips been at Euro 2020? Comment below.

Phillips’ success with Leeds convinced Gareth Southgate to call him up for the first time last August, before he made his debut in a goalless draw with Denmark in the UEFA Nations League the following month.

That was a deceptively low-key start to his international career. Phillips now has 14 caps to his name and has made himself indispensable with a series of dynamic performances in the middle of the park.

Speaking about their midfield partnership earlier this week, Rice said: “A lot of people write us off.

“For some reason a lot of people compare us between Leeds and West Ham. I feel like Leeds and West Ham fans have now connected together and become like friends this summer.

“Me and Kalv have always been great friends. I love playing with him. You see how good he is for Leeds in the Premier League.

“Every time there is something on social media we send it to each other on WhatsApp and buzz off it. We’re really good mates. I want him to succeed as much as I want myself to succeed. Hopefully we can keep pushing and performing together.”

Comments / 0

