Baker Elected Vice Chair of Southern Legislative Conference Education Committee

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY – Rep. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, today was elected vice chair of the Education Committee of the Southern Legislative Conference (SLC). Baker, a former teacher, currently serves as the chair of the House Common Education committee. “What an honor to be elected by my national peers to be vice chair of this important committee,” Baker said. “Oklahoma has made enormous strides in recent…

