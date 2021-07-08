Cancel
Georgia man arrested for rape in Limestone County

By Jessica Barnett
The News Courier
 12 days ago
Andrew Jose Gomez. Courtesy Photo/Limestone County Sheriff's Office

A man returned from Georgia for a conversation with Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigators that resulted in his arrest for first-degree rape, according to officials.

Andrew Gomez, 24, of Athens, Georgia, met the victim July 1 at an establishment in Huntsville, according to LCSO Public Information Officer Michelle Williamson. Williamson said Gomez, the victim and the victim's friend returned to Limestone County in the early morning hours of July 2, where Gomez is accused of attacking the victim on Sherry Conn Lane.

Williamson said an eyewitness interrupted the attack, which was reported to LCSO the next day. After Gomez was identified as a suspect, he was contacted by investigators and agreed to return to Limestone County for an interview, according to Williamson.

He remained Thursday in the Limestone County Detention Center with bail set at $100,000.

