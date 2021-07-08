Battle Of Plattsburgh Organizers Announce Full Schedule Of Events This Year
The Battle of Plattsburgh is considered by some military historians as a pivotal battle in the War of 1812. The defeat of British forces on Lake Champlain and subsequent retreat by their ground forces on September 11, 1814 was a key factor in finalizing the Treaty of Ghent to end the war. Plattsburgh annually commemorates the battle and after the pandemic forced a scaled-down event in 2020, organizers are planning a more typical four-day event.www.wamc.org
Comments / 0