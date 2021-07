The recent decision by Superintendent Paul Austin to step down is the latest hit in more than a year of pandemic pain points in our schools. The news comes on the heels of the resignations of two of six of our school principals. "It's certainly a complex job for a lot of different reasons," says Tom Scott, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents. "You spend a great deal on education and so expectations increase, particularly in a place like Hingham."