How to unlock the Master Sword early in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the most beloved games in the long-running series for many reasons. It has a gigantic, beautiful, and interesting world for players to clamber over, and the many functions and features within are engaging and fun. With such a big game, some glitches have made their way through the cracks, and the devoted Legend of Zelda community has worked to find as many as possible. Even four years after the game’s release, people are still finding new ways to break the game. Here is how you can unlock the Master Sword much earlier than intended in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.