Three-county region logs four new COVID-19 cases Thursday

WATERTOWN — Four new COVID-19 cases were reported over a two-day period across the tri-county area.

No deaths were reported Thursday as the three-county region’s virus-related death toll remained at 215.

Officials in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties have stopped providing daily updates on the case numbers, so the totals reflect changes since Tuesday. Future updates will be provided on Mondays and Thursdays. Thursday’s numbers reflect a change from Tuesday, as counties did not report numbers Monday due to the July 4th holiday.

Jefferson County added one COVID cases to its total Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,238. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate rose to 1.0%.

The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by nine from Tuesday to 7,133. Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by eight to 18, while no one is hospitalized, unchanged from Tuesday. There is no one in precautionary quarantine, and 30 people are in mandatory quarantine.

Jefferson County has reported 87 virus-related deaths.

St. Lawrence County reported two new novel coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,559. No deaths were reported.

One person in the county is hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Tuesday.

There are eight known active cases in the county, down five from Tuesday. A total of 7,454 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.

To date, 341,696 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.

St. Lawrence County has logged 97 virus-related deaths.

Lewis County reported one new case of COVID on Thursday, raising the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,387.

Two people are now in isolation — unchanged from Tuesday — and no one in the county is currently hospitalized with the disease, also unchanged from Tuesday.

A total of 2,354 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of one from Tuesday, leaving two known active cases in the county. There are four people in quarantine.

Lewis County has reported 31 deaths from the virus.

The data comes from local county health departments.