Contra Costa County libraries kick off reading program

The City of North Miami Beach and Commissioner Daniela Jean team up with County Commissioner Jean Monestime to combat the achievement gap with the Summer Reading Kick-off. Join us on July 22, 2021, starting at 10 a.m. for the Summer Reading Kick-Off which will be located at Father Gerard Jean-Juste Community Center at Oak Grove Park - 690 NE 159th Street, North Miami Beach, 33162. The initiative behind the commissioners is to provide a proactive approach to promote literature. FIU alumnus unites for a common cause, Commissioner Daniela Jean is also an author who brings the importance of reading to NMB, following her Christmas book giveaway. The NMB Library and Representatives from the Miami-Dade County Library system will be onsite with resources for parents and children. Also, NMB native Jefferson Noel's new children's book will be at the book giveaway, as well as other community authors. Come join the fun!?? ?? ??