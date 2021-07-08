Cancel
Contra Costa County libraries kick off reading program

By Jake Menez, Correspondent
The local library may be known as a place for quiet whispering, but their newly announced summer reading program has some prizes worth shouting about. The annual program is a chance to encourage children to continue to read and learn during their school break by incentivizing them with prizes for completing an activity sheet over the course of the season. For every 20 minutes spent reading, being read to, or taking part in one of the creative activities posted to the library's YouTube page, participants color in one of the hearts on their log, which is covered in them.

The Press

The Press

