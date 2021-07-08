Cancel
Fresno, CA

Regular SBA lending thrives even during Covid relief efforts

By Editorial Calendar
Fresno Business Journal
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning in March 2020, banks were busy juggling Covid-19 relief as Congress sent it down the pipeline. Meanwhile, they were still writing regular business loans. The Small Business Administration’s 7(a) loans are one of the main ways that the agency supports small businesses. The loans cap out at $5 million and help entrepreneurs get their businesses off the ground, promising low interest rates and long repayment terms. The loans are designated for working capital, business expansions and purchasing new business supplies — very different from the $800 billion in Paycheck Protection Program lending.

