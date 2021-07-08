Watch 9 Minutes Of New Deathloop Gameplay, Courtesy Of PlayStation's Latest State Of Play
Arkane Lyon has been hard at work on Deathloop, its new IP that offers a stylistic shooter experience with a western/cyberpunk twist. Originally slated to release this May, the ongoing global pandemic, among other contributing factors, has caused the team to delay. With Deathloop on the horizon for September, Arkane is showing off even more footage courtesy of PlayStation's latest State of Play showcase.www.gameinformer.com
Comments / 0