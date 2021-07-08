Cancel
Watch 9 Minutes Of New Deathloop Gameplay, Courtesy Of PlayStation's Latest State Of Play

By Liana Ruppert
Game Informer Online
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkane Lyon has been hard at work on Deathloop, its new IP that offers a stylistic shooter experience with a western/cyberpunk twist. Originally slated to release this May, the ongoing global pandemic, among other contributing factors, has caused the team to delay. With Deathloop on the horizon for September, Arkane is showing off even more footage courtesy of PlayStation's latest State of Play showcase.

Prowling stealthily across rooftops or tearing through the streets of Blackreef in a hail of bullets. Finding a hidden entrance or busting in through the front door. There are many ways to reach your objectives in Deathloop. Our target in this extended look at the game is the Visionary Aleksis “The Wolf” Dorsey. Watch Colt infiltrate his well-guarded nightly party and take him down in this first extended look at Deathloop, with commentary from Dinga Bakaba, Game Director at Arkane Lyon.

