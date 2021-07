Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Honikami Chronicles has been one of the great protagonists of the State of Play on PlayStation this July 8. The highly anticipated CyberConnect2 game is coming next October 15th like a fighting game tag team, similar to that seen in the Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja saga, recreating on the way the Season 1 from the anime plus the Infinity Train movie in its adventure mode. It is precisely this way that has been shown in depth; specifically, the arch of the Tambor Mansion (Tsuzumi Mansion). You can see the new trailer at the beginning of this news.