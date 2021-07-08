Elle and Vivian Maybe Ended Up Together in Original Ending of ‘Legally Blonde’

After playing a song about his divorce from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West began crying onstage at a listening party in Las Vegas for his new album, Donda, The Sun reports. The song “Welcome to My Life” reportedly features lyrics about the breakdown of West’s marriage, his Twitter meltdowns, and his failed presidential campaign. West compares his Calabasas home with Kardashian to jail, saying: “Tell the assassins I escaped from Calabasas” in the track, according to The Sun. A source at the party told the paper the song is a “very deep” reflection on his marriage with Kardashian. “He talks about the kids and mentions her taking everything. After he played this song he paused for like, two minutes, and cried,” the source told The Sun. West’s tenth album, which is expected to be released Friday, is named after his mother, Donda West, who passed away in 2007. Her death reportedly forced West into a “deep depression.” West and Kardashian married in Italy in 2014 and had four children together: North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm. Kardashian filed for divorce in February, citing irreconcilable differences.